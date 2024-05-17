Skip to Content
More heat this weekend with cooler & gustier days on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the first time this year, Yuma recorded a high temperature of 100 degrees this afternoon. El Centro reached its second triple-digit of the year, with a high of 103 degrees today. 

High pressure will strengthen in Desert Southwest over the next couple of days resulting in warm temperatures with highs reaching the triple digits. 

Occasionally breezier conditions are likely during the afternoon and evenings this weekend with gusts of 20-30 MPH being possible Saturday and Sunday.

Stronger winds and blowing dust will start to move in Sunday night.

The upper 90s and even triple digits will persist this weekend, then temperatures will cool to average levels early next week. 

Don't forget to hydrate and stay cool, especially if you are planning to spend time outdoors. 

Tracking more clouds, cooler temperatures, gustier winds, and blowing dust for Monday. 

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

