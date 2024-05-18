Three people dead after a train crashed into a pickup truck

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An Amtrak passenger train struck a vehicle in North Tonawanda, New York Friday night, killing three people.

The incident occurred just before 8:00pm and involved a Dodge pickup truck. Three occupants were inside the vehicle: a 69-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said why the truck was on the tracks at the time of crash. Amtrak said there were 21 passengers and crew on board the train and no injuries reported.

An investigation is ongoing.