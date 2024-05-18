Family speaks out after bodycam video shows YPD officers shooting man armed with knife

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The sister of a 30-year-old man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting on April 12 is speaking out after the Yuma Police Department (YPD) released bodycam footage of the incident.

"I think this was excessive. I don't think they needed to shoot him that many times," said Deziree, who did not want to share her last name.

On the morning of April 12, YPD officers responded to a 911 call from a neighbor who said the individual was being disorderly and threatening to kill occupants and their dog.

In the video, the man is seen holding a knife and officers can be heard repeatedly asking the man to stop walking and to drop the knife.

Officers followed the man along a canal bank near 10th Street and Magnolia Ave before re-entering the residential area.

The man was tased before being shot multiple times while on the ground.

"We do know that there were 12 total shots fired," said Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garritty in a press conference on Thursday.

Desiree says her brother was released from a Phoenix hospital and is still recovering in a nursing home.

"All of our lives have changed. He's going to need medical help probably for the rest of his life," Deziree said.

Chief Garrity said that the six officers involved are on modified duty while the investigation continues.