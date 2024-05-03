Skip to Content
Yuma County

Victims of double murder identified

KYMA
By ,
today at 9:45 AM
Published 9:52 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) identified the elderly couple who were found dead in their home as 82-year-old Manuel Marquez and 79-year-old Patricia Marquez.

Deputies said the next of kin notifications have been made.

YCSO said they received a report on Wednesday evening about a possible burglary and two missing people and were dispatched to a home in the area of Avenue B and Chico Lane.

Deputies said the reporting party checked on the elderly couple that lived at the home. They then contacted law enforcement after noticing the home may have been burglarized.

When deputies arrived, they found a missing man and woman dead inside the home.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.

YCSO said this case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Yuma County

