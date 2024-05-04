Suspect in double murder investigation arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of a Yuma man in connection to a double murder earlier this week.

YCSO says they arrested a 19-year-old Yuma man on Friday after serving a search warrant at a residence in the area of W. Chico Lane and S. Avenue B.

Following the arrest, YCSO says the suspect was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Premeditated First Degree Murder.

Prior to the arrest on Friday, YCSO identified the victims as 82-year-old Manuel Marquez and 79-year-old Patricia Marquez.

The case remains under investigation, according to YCSO.