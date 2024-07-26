Skip to Content
Newest Student Summer Mural Revealed

KYMA
By
Published 4:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nearly a dozen hand picked local students worked together to beautify Yuma, by creating a mural at the Joe Henry Optimist Center.

They wanted to focus on what Yuma means to them by including different parts with each having a unique meaning.

“And so he just started to just draw, he drew some glasses and then he started to draw one side representing the city, and the other representing the sand dunes and stuff and I was like, 'I love it,'” said Sariah Garcia said.

Garcia also shared with me that being part of this project was a dream come true.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

