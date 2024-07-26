Skip to Content
News

Meet and Greet with candidates for upcoming election

By
July 26, 2024 8:45 PM
Published 10:55 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three upcoming democratic progressive women candidates for the elections made themselves available tonight to the public in San Luis, Arizona.

Emilia Cortez is running for the Yuma County Recorder, Lizeth Servin for the San Luis City Council, and Luisa Arreola is running for the Yuma Board of Supervisors

Arizona List hosted the meet and greet at Rolls and Bowls in San Luis to better connect the candidates with the local community.

Cortez explains why this meet was so important, especially with elections closing in.

“Know your community, know what’s happening, know what support we can give our fellow people and this is why I want to do a meet and greet in San Luis," said Cortez.

Cortez is a write in candidate meaning she will not appear on the ballet and you will have to write her name.

While the other two women will appear on the upcoming ballet.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content