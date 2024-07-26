Meet and Greet with candidates for upcoming election

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three upcoming democratic progressive women candidates for the elections made themselves available tonight to the public in San Luis, Arizona.

Emilia Cortez is running for the Yuma County Recorder, Lizeth Servin for the San Luis City Council, and Luisa Arreola is running for the Yuma Board of Supervisors

Arizona List hosted the meet and greet at Rolls and Bowls in San Luis to better connect the candidates with the local community.

Cortez explains why this meet was so important, especially with elections closing in.

“Know your community, know what’s happening, know what support we can give our fellow people and this is why I want to do a meet and greet in San Luis," said Cortez.

Cortez is a write in candidate meaning she will not appear on the ballet and you will have to write her name.

While the other two women will appear on the upcoming ballet.