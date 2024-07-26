Skip to Content
San Diego Comic Con 2024 enters its second day

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Day two of Comic Con is underway in San Diego.

Karina bazarte went live once again at the event and shared more of the sights, sounds and fun from the event. 

The second day of Comic Con continues the fun, though there was evacuation alert early Friday due to a fire alert but the convention went back on schedule shortly after.

Our first day of coverage focused on the incredible costumes people have been wearing, but day two's coverage focused on what attendees were looking forward to for the rest of the weekend.

