Skip to Content
Yuma County

The Best Taquito & The Best Classical Music

By
today at 5:30 PM
Published 5:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What's better than tacos? Tacos and live music!

The Yuma Orchestra Association will be performing at The Best Taquito on Friday.

The event will feature the restaurant's popular food items, cocktails, and live musical performances, including classical pieces along with new compositions from the orchestra's upcoming concert.

"They're having an event on May 18th at the Snider Auditorium, so if you guys get the chance to go support there too. So just here for them to practice and have a great time here at The Best Taquito, all together," said Alma Ornelas, Owner of The Best Taquito.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at The Best Taquito, and is also free to attend.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content