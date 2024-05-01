The Best Taquito & The Best Classical Music

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What's better than tacos? Tacos and live music!

The Yuma Orchestra Association will be performing at The Best Taquito on Friday.

The event will feature the restaurant's popular food items, cocktails, and live musical performances, including classical pieces along with new compositions from the orchestra's upcoming concert.

"They're having an event on May 18th at the Snider Auditorium, so if you guys get the chance to go support there too. So just here for them to practice and have a great time here at The Best Taquito, all together," said Alma Ornelas, Owner of The Best Taquito.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at The Best Taquito, and is also free to attend.