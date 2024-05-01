Family Healthcare of Yuma celebrates its grand opening

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday for a new primary care medical clinic in Yuma.

Family Healthcare of Yuma is a new locally owned and operated medical clinic that offers many services including primary care, weight loss programs, and hormone replacement therapy.

The clinic specializes in family health and adult gerontology.

They care for men, women, and children ages 10 and up, and accept most major insurances.

Kristine Stevens, a Nurse Practitioner at Family Healthcare of Yuma, said, "Our passions are continuity of care, making sure that we're keeping on the health maintenance aspects, and trying to keep you healthy."

Amy Woodman, also a Nurse Practitioner at Family Healthcare of Yuma, added, "We pride ourselves in listening to the patient's concerns, how they're feeling about their body, and educating them,".

The new clinic is located at 2589 E 24th St #2 in Yuma and is now officially open for business.

For more information, visit https://www.familyhealthcareofyuma.com/.