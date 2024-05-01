Skip to Content
Local Health

Family Healthcare of Yuma celebrates its grand opening

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday for a new primary care medical clinic in Yuma.

Family Healthcare of Yuma is a new locally owned and operated medical clinic that offers many services including primary care, weight loss programs, and hormone replacement therapy.

The clinic specializes in family health and adult gerontology.

They care for men, women, and children ages 10 and up, and accept most major insurances.

Kristine Stevens, a Nurse Practitioner at Family Healthcare of Yuma, said, "Our passions are continuity of care, making sure that we're keeping on the health maintenance aspects, and trying to keep you healthy."

Amy Woodman, also a Nurse Practitioner at Family Healthcare of Yuma, added, "We pride ourselves in listening to the patient's concerns, how they're feeling about their body, and educating them,".

The new clinic is located at 2589 E 24th St #2 in Yuma and is now officially open for business.

For more information, visit https://www.familyhealthcareofyuma.com/.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content