Lithium training program at IVC prepares local workforce

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) is starting the second phase of the lithium training program which will prepare the local workforce for the projects coming soon to the Valley.

The classes for the Chemical Technician Program will start this fall with 25 students but the IVC Economic Workforce Development dean said more students could be accepted if necessary.

"If the need for more technicians is demonstrated by the lithium companies or other companies that they need more than 25, we can wrap it up more students like 50 or 75," said Efrain Silva, IVC Economic Workforce Development dean.

The beginning of the second phase of the training comes at a perfect time because two lithium companies are already starting the early stages of construction.

"I believe that we have a timeline of 18 months for Controlled Thermal and Energy Source is supposed to start this summer with their construction activity. So by the end of '25, we should see production happening," said Ryan Kelly, County of Imperial Supervisor, District 4.

"Half of the operators will come sooner than later into 2025. By the end of '25 and '26, that’s when the first stage of lithium production comes on line, then each stage after that will be staggered roughly about 12 to 18 months," said Rod Colwell, CEO of Controlled Thermal Resources.

The Chemical Technician Program at Imperial Valley College will have its first graduation in the summer of 2025.