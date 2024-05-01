Locals react to abortion repeal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals in Yuma are reacting to the recent Arizona abortion repeal, with some in support of the repeal, while others are not.

“It’s an old law that was from years back. I think things have changed and either we can change with the times or you get stuck back where you were before,” said a Yuma resident, Ron Disch.

Senator Brian Fernandez (D-Arizona) voted in favor of the repeal, while Senator Sine Kerr (R-Arizona) voted against the repeal.

Both represent Yuma County at the state capitol.

We reached out to Senators Fernandez and Kerr but both have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, there were some Yumans who were still not totally on board with certain abortion laws.

“I believe in no abortion if a women’s like willing to have sex you know without marriage and then get pregnant they have no right to have an abortion but if a women’s like hurt like molested or raped I believe that they have a right to have an abortion,” said Lisa Devora, another local Yuman.

Both locals were able to explain their stance on abortion even further.

“It’s kind of really upsetting because now they’re giving every woman a right to have an abortion even if they have like a one night stand or you know just having fun out and you know that’s not right,” explained Devora.

“I’d like to support the women why should we have a bunch of old men running around telling women what to do with their bodies you know within reason," shared Disch.