Skip to Content
Breaking News

Columbia University to go remote for remainder of semester and UCLA to cancel all classes

By ,
today at 2:20 PM
Published 2:41 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - College protests are continuing across the U.S. despite cancelled classes, suspensions, and arrests.

Violent clashes broke out between a pro-Palestinian encampment and counter-protesters at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) overnight.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded at the university's request "due to multiple acts of violence," and the university has since cancelled all classes on Wednesday.

Students at college campuses, including the University of Arizona's Tucson campus, have begun protesting the Israel-Hamas War, and demanding that their institutions divest from israel.

On the east coast, police said 173 individuals were arrested at the City College of New York, and there have been more than 280 arrests at Columbia University since the outbreak of protests.

Columbia said it was left with no choice but to call in the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the university has asked police to maintain a presence on campus until May 17, two days after commencement.

All academic activities for schools on the morningside heights campus will be fully remote for the remainder of the semester, according to the university.

Encampments remain at more than 40 colleges nationwide.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content