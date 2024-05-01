Columbia University to go remote for remainder of semester and UCLA to cancel all classes

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - College protests are continuing across the U.S. despite cancelled classes, suspensions, and arrests.

Violent clashes broke out between a pro-Palestinian encampment and counter-protesters at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) overnight.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded at the university's request "due to multiple acts of violence," and the university has since cancelled all classes on Wednesday.

Students at college campuses, including the University of Arizona's Tucson campus, have begun protesting the Israel-Hamas War, and demanding that their institutions divest from israel.

On the east coast, police said 173 individuals were arrested at the City College of New York, and there have been more than 280 arrests at Columbia University since the outbreak of protests.

Columbia said it was left with no choice but to call in the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the university has asked police to maintain a presence on campus until May 17, two days after commencement.

All academic activities for schools on the morningside heights campus will be fully remote for the remainder of the semester, according to the university.

Encampments remain at more than 40 colleges nationwide.