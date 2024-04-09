Trial dates set for murder suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering a man in Yuma County back in May of 2023 is heading to trial.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Harder for allegedly murdering 57-year-old Anthony Jordinelli on May 22, 2023.

Harder was charged with one count of first-degree murder with pre-meditation and four counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies say Jordinelli had cuts on his body, but no word on his cause of death.

The home where the crime took place is located on Avenue 3E and County 18th Street inside a home east of Somerton.

Harder was found after a tip directed the sheriff's office to check Yuma Regional Medical Center.

That's where they found Harder who was leaving after being treated for injuries.

The state offered Harder a plea deal, which would have involved the defendant pleading guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for the remaining counts being dismissed. However, Harder rejected the deal.

The trial has been scheduled to begin on October 1 and his final pretrial conference is set to be held on September 5.