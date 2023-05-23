Skip to Content
today at 11:46 AM
YCSO arrests suspect in murder investigation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a murder suspect after receiving a tip that the suspect was being treated for injuries at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

According to a press release, YCSO responded to a report of a murder at around 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

The incident occurred in the area near S. Avenue 3E and E. County 18th Street.

When the deputies arrived, they found the body of 57-year-old Anthony Jordinelli.

YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and took over the case.

During that time, YCSO learned that the suspect was working on the victim's property.

Later that day, YCSO said they located and arrested the suspect, a 37-year-old Yuma man, after receiving a tip that the suspect was being treated at the YRMC for injuries.

The suspect was later booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for First Degree Murder.

According to Arizona Courts, the suspect will be seen by a South County Court judge at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

If anyone has any further information regarding the case, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip to YCSO's website.

