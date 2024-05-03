FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Windy and dusty through tonight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION DAY is in effect through tonight for the Desert Southwest.

I am tracking strong winds and blowing dust that will bring travel and unhealthy air quality concerns.

A strong low pressure will be passing along toward our north, which will bring impacts to our area, such as gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

It will bring some rain opportunities toward our north and some areas in California.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect until 8 p.m. tonight for the majority of Imperial County.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect through tonight due to blowing dust in the area from gusty winds.

Yesterday was a pretty breezy and windy day, highest gusts recorded in Yuma was 35 MPH where El Centro had stronger winds with a highest gusts of 42 MPH.

Winds continue through the evening with gusts 40-50 MPH being possible across the area.

Winds will allow our temperatures to cool down as our highs will drop into the 80s on Sunday and Monday.

A First Alert ACTION Day will be in place through tonight, but winds will calm down by early next week with a warming trend joining back next week.