One person dead, others injured in Alabama gas station shooting

today at 2:50 PM
Published 3:01 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some 150 shots were fired during a shootout early Sunday morning in Birmingham, Alabama, killing one person and injuring six others.

Police say the shootout happened between two groups of people at a gas station around 2:30am Sunday.

Investigators found a man dead inside a car that crashed into a utility pole. They discovered another man shot in a nearby parking lot. Five other men arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. No word on their condition.

It's unclear what caused the shootout, but police say there are two people in custody who are persons of interest.

