Social media users capture video of mysterious light in the sky

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sightings of a mysterious light spotted from several states have been surfacing on social media, prompting some people to wonder whether they’ve seen a UFO.

Video captured by X user @AdotGif and posted on May 3 shows a light "surrounded by fog" in the Arizona sky. "Went up and eventually disappeared. Video doesn’t do it justice," they wrote on X.

Other social media users posted video of a light in the sky in Arizona and California.

Storyful has not confirmed what the source of the light was.