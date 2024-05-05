Skip to Content
Top Stories

Social media users capture video of mysterious light in the sky

By ,
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:16 PM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sightings of a mysterious light spotted from several states have been surfacing on social media, prompting some people to wonder whether they’ve seen a UFO.

Video captured by X user @AdotGif and posted on May 3 shows a light "surrounded by fog" in the Arizona sky. "Went up and eventually disappeared. Video doesn’t do it justice," they wrote on X.

Other social media users posted video of a light in the sky in Arizona and California.

Storyful has not confirmed what the source of the light was.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content