Arizona couple found a snake on their windshield

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Cave Creek couple were driving on the highway in Arizona and discovered an extra passenger was with them. The passenger, however, wasn't a human. Rather it was a snake.

Lauren Waldvogel and her husband found themselves riding along with what appeared to be a gopher snake.

The duo were driving to a friend's movie premiere in Mesa, and after about 45 minutes later, they noticed something in the windshield.

The couple is used to seeing snakes based on where they live, but this was their first time seeing one on the car.

Fortunately, they were approaching their exit and left the snake to slither off their car while they went to the premiere.