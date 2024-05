SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton Parks and Recreation hosted the Battle of the Cheladas Saturday night.

The event took place at Council Avenue Park from 5:00pm, where there was live entertainment, food vendors, a kids' area and Michelada vendors.

In addition, the event was a contest to see who will be crowned Yuma County's Best Chelada Mix of 2024.

The event lasted until 11:30pm.