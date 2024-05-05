Skip to Content
Crashes

Man dies after crashing into exterior barrier of White House

By ,
today at 12:42 PM
Published 12:51 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Secret Service says a man died after crashing into a White House exterior barrier Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30pm Eastern.

Officials said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the eastern side of the White House exterior barrier.

Security protocols were implemented, and the vehicle was cleared. However, police said there was no threat to the White House or to the White House Complex.

Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name and age have not been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content