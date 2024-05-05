Man dies after crashing into exterior barrier of White House

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Secret Service says a man died after crashing into a White House exterior barrier Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30pm Eastern.

Officials said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the eastern side of the White House exterior barrier.

Security protocols were implemented, and the vehicle was cleared. However, police said there was no threat to the White House or to the White House Complex.

Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name and age have not been released and an investigation is ongoing.