Man formally charged in Yuma county murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nicholas Harder was formally charged in court today with one count of first degree murder with pre-meditation and four counts of aggravated assault.

Harder is accused of killing 57-year-old Anthony Jordinell.

Deputies say they got the call Monday afternoon and say Jordinelli had cuts on his body, but no word on how he was killed.

The home where the crime took place is located Avenue Three-E and County 18th street inside a home east of Somerton.

Along with being formally charged, Harder also has a standing bond amount. Judge Gregory Stewart, Yuma County Justice of the peace stated in court today “I will continue with the bond that was previously set given the information that was previously reviewed and what I share with you today so the bond will remain as a secure appearance bond of one-million dollars.”



Harder was found after a phone tip directed the sheriff's office to check Yuma Regional Medical Center. That's where they found Harder who was leaving after being treated for injuries.

Michael Castanada who's lived in the area for more than 25 years says he's uneasy after hearing about the murder. Castanada says “pretty makes me wonder, makes me wanna make sure we’re safe around here too, not sure what’s going on.



Harder is scheduled in to be back in court on June second.