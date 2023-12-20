Skip to Content
Law enforcement awaits for suspect extradition in missing girl case

today at 4:51 PM
Published 1:55 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 13-year-old Raine Gonzalez and the alleged kidnapper, Lorenzo Guerrero, were found by Mexican authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Both were found on Tuesday, December 19.

The City of Brawley Police Department said Guerrero is in the custody of the FBI.

According to the FBI, Guerrero is now facing a federal kidnapping charge in the Southern District of California.

On Monday, December 11, Brawley police received a notification about a runaway teen, and as the case evolved, it was handed over to the FBI as a child abduction case.

Brawley police said Guerrero is an Imperial County resident.

According to the Brawley Police Department, they are unable to disclose if Guerrero will be extradited to San Diego or Imperial County.

We have reached out to Gonzalez's family but we have not heard back.

Law enforcement officials also have not disclosed specifically where Gonzalez and Guerrero were found in Mexico.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

