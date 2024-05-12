Skip to Content
Local News

Quechan Tribe holds victory celebration after Oro Cruz mining project rejected

By
today at 10:31 AM
Published 11:58 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Indian Tribe held a victory celebration after the Imperial County Board of Supervisors rejected the Oro Cruz mining project in March.

The proposed mining project was intended to be a mineral exploration effort in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains between Yuma and El Centro.

The Quechan Tribe believed the project would harm sacred land and the surrounding wildlife.

“That mountain is sacred, but that doesn't mean nothing to you. Now, if you went to Mount Rushmore and destroyed that for gold, you think you do it?,” asked Quechan Elder Preston Arrow-weed.

The celebration took place at the Quechan Community Center in Winterhaven on Saturday and featured traditional singing and dancing. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content