Quechan Tribe holds victory celebration after Oro Cruz mining project rejected

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Indian Tribe held a victory celebration after the Imperial County Board of Supervisors rejected the Oro Cruz mining project in March.



The proposed mining project was intended to be a mineral exploration effort in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains between Yuma and El Centro.



The Quechan Tribe believed the project would harm sacred land and the surrounding wildlife.

“That mountain is sacred, but that doesn't mean nothing to you. Now, if you went to Mount Rushmore and destroyed that for gold, you think you do it?,” asked Quechan Elder Preston Arrow-weed.

The celebration took place at the Quechan Community Center in Winterhaven on Saturday and featured traditional singing and dancing.