Missing 13-year-old girl found, CHP says

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the Amber Alert has been deactivated for the missing 13-year-old girl who has been found.

CHP issued an Amber Alert on December 14 of a 13-year-old girl taken by a 43-year-old man and were last seen on December 10 in Brawley.

The Amber Alert was aimed towards Imperial and San Diego Counties.

CHP said 13-year-old Raine Gonzales was last seen on December 10 with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero in Brawley.

A prayer vigil was held in El Centro on Monday, December 18 for the 13-year-old from Brawley who was kidnapped last week.

Family and friends of Raine Gonzalez gathered Monday evening at Christ Community Church.

***This AMBER ALERT has been deactivated.

The victim has been located.

AMBER ALERT- Imperial County

Last seen: I Street and 18th Street, Brawley

