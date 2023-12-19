Skip to Content
Breaking News

Missing 13-year-old girl found, CHP says

By , ,
December 19, 2023 10:20 PM
Published 10:37 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the Amber Alert has been deactivated for the missing 13-year-old girl who has been found.

CHP issued an Amber Alert on December 14 of a 13-year-old girl taken by a 43-year-old man and were last seen on December 10 in Brawley.

The Amber Alert was aimed towards Imperial and San Diego Counties.

CHP said 13-year-old Raine Gonzales was last seen on December 10 with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero in Brawley.

A prayer vigil was held in El Centro on Monday, December 18 for the 13-year-old from Brawley who was kidnapped last week.

Family and friends of Raine Gonzalez gathered Monday evening at Christ Community Church.

KYMA will continue to bring the latest on this breaking story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content