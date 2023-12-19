Missing 13-year-old girl found, CHP says
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the Amber Alert has been deactivated for the missing 13-year-old girl who has been found.
CHP issued an Amber Alert on December 14 of a 13-year-old girl taken by a 43-year-old man and were last seen on December 10 in Brawley.
The Amber Alert was aimed towards Imperial and San Diego Counties.
CHP said 13-year-old Raine Gonzales was last seen on December 10 with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero in Brawley.
A prayer vigil was held in El Centro on Monday, December 18 for the 13-year-old from Brawley who was kidnapped last week.
Family and friends of Raine Gonzalez gathered Monday evening at Christ Community Church.
***This AMBER ALERT has been deactivated.— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 20, 2023
The victim has been located.
AMBER ALERT- Imperial County
Last seen: I Street and 18th Street, Brawley
