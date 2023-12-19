Vigil held for missing 13-year-old girl

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A prayer vigil was held in El Centro for the 13-year-old from Brawley who was kidnapped last week.

Family and friends of Raine Gonzalez gathered Monday evening at Christ Community Church.

The teen was last seen on Sunday, December 10 with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, December 14 with details of Gonzalez and Guerrero.

The family is desperately seeking help from the public to help bring Raine Gonzalez back home safely.

“I want her to come home, we love you we miss you. I want her to be safe, not to hurt her she’s just a little girl she needs to come home," said Estella Olivares, grandmother of Raine.

If you have any leads or information about Gonzalez, please contact 9-1-1.