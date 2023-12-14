Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl taken by man, last seen in Brawley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued an Amber Alert of a 13-year-old girl taken by a 43-year-old man and were last seen on December 10 in Brawley.

The Amber Alert was aimed towards Imperial and San Diego Counties.

CHP said 13-year-old Raine Gonzales was last seen on December 10 with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero in Brawley.

Gonzales is believed to be in a Silver Mercedes C230 CA License Plate 5ZFS158.

Gonzales is described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

She was wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt, a dark jacket, and white shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Guerrero is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, and has black eyes.

He was wearing a white baseball jersey with the number 44, jeans, a hat, and sneakers.

Please call 9-1-1 if you see the vehicle or persons.

For more information, see the flyer below.