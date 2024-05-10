Temperatures are heating up for Mother’s Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures reach above-normal levels today as a gradual warming trend continues into next week.

Plus, this weekend will be filled with sunny skies and dry conditions with breezy conditions through Monday with gusts 20-25 MPH.

The Desert Southwest will see increasing chances for triple-digit afternoon high temperatures by the end of the weekend and heading into next week.

More chances for highs in the low 100s will be possible later next week.

As temperatures heat up, make sure we are still practing heat safety, especially if you plan on spending time outdoors.