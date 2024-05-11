Dancers take the stage at first annual Yuma Latin Dance Festival

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Ballet and Bordertown Arts Project, two local non-profits, hosted the first annual Yuma Latin Dance Festival on Saturday. The festival celebrated Latin music and dances by featuring professional dancers grooving to the beats of salsa, bachata, and kizomba styles. The non-profits are also raising funds for Mirabella's Dream Award, a scholarship available to full-time and part-time students nationwide. The event takes place at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma with dance workshops happening from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Live performances start at 7:30 p.m. and social dancing will start at 9:00 p.m. According to the website, the prices range from $30 for a single workshop pass to $75 for a full festival pass with full access.

