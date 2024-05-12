Skip to Content
Fire in Downtown Yuma

May 12, 2024 3:39 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire was seen in Downtown Yuma.

The fire was seen in the area of Giss Parkway and Main Street.

Please avoid the area.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking story.

Faith Rodriquez

