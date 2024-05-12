Fire in Downtown Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire was seen in Downtown Yuma.
The fire was seen in the area of Giss Parkway and Main Street.
Please avoid the area.
KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking story.
