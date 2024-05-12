Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles Desert Southwest
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.9 magnitude earthquake near Mexicali, Mexico at 11:22 a.m. Sunday morning.
The USGS said the temblor struck about 9 kilometers north-northwest of Delta, Baja California, Mexico with a 6.9 km depth.
Residents of Imperial County and Yuma County also reported feeling the tremors.
There have been no reports of significant damage as of Sunday afternoon but KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.