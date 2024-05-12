Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles Desert Southwest

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.9 magnitude earthquake near Mexicali, Mexico at 11:22 a.m. Sunday morning. The USGS said the temblor struck about 9 kilometers north-northwest of Delta, Baja California, Mexico with a 6.9 km depth. Residents of Imperial County and Yuma County also reported feeling the tremors. There have been no reports of significant damage as of Sunday afternoon but KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

