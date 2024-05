YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation hosted a mother-son Sadie Hawkins dance event. Mothers invited their sons out for a special night of dancing on Saturday at the North End Community Center in Downtown Yuma. The event was inspired by a Sadie Hawkins dance, which is a tradition where girls ask boys to dance. Families enjoyed snacks, LEGOs, ice cream sundaes and music by a live DJ.

