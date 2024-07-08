Canal murder suspect formally arraigned

​YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect involved in the murder of a 29-year-old Somerton man was formally arraigned in court on Monday.

34-year-old Fernando Malta was arrested last month in connection to the murder of Eric Cruz.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Cruz's body was found in a vehicle located in a canal in the area of Avenue G and 21st street on June 6.

Fernando Malta is charged with eight felony counts, including first degree murder, armed robbery and concealment of a dead body.

Malta pleaded not guilty to all charges in court on Monday.

He will be back in court on August 13.