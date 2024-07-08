Skip to Content
Crime

Canal murder suspect formally arraigned

YCSO
By
Published 12:45 PM

​YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect involved in the murder of a 29-year-old Somerton man was formally arraigned in court on Monday.

34-year-old Fernando Malta was arrested last month in connection to the murder of Eric Cruz.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Cruz's body was found in a vehicle located in a canal in the area of Avenue G and 21st street on June 6.

Fernando Malta is charged with eight felony counts, including first degree murder, armed robbery and concealment of a dead body.

Malta pleaded not guilty to all charges in court on Monday. 

He will be back in court on August 13.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content