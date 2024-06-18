YCSO arrests second suspect for the murder of Somerton man

Skip to Content
today at 12:37 PM
Published 12:55 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of Eric Cruz, a 29-year-old Somerton resident.

In a press release, the suspect, 34-year-old Fernando Malta of Somerton, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for the following charges:

  • First-degree murder.
  • Possession of a Weapon by Prohibited Person.
  • Attempted Arson.
  • Evidence Tampering.
  • Abandonment/Concealment of a Dead Body.

Last week, Brittney Garcia, another Somerton resident, was arrested for Cruz's murder, which took place in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6, and was formally charged on June 14.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

