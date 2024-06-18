YCSO arrests second suspect for the murder of Somerton man

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of Eric Cruz, a 29-year-old Somerton resident.

In a press release, the suspect, 34-year-old Fernando Malta of Somerton, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for the following charges:

First-degree murder.

Possession of a Weapon by Prohibited Person.

Attempted Arson.

Evidence Tampering.

Abandonment/Concealment of a Dead Body.

Last week, Brittney Garcia, another Somerton resident, was arrested for Cruz's murder, which took place in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6, and was formally charged on June 14.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.