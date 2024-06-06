Skip to Content
Man found dead after reports of vehicle in canal

A homicide team has been called in to investigate.
Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
By
Published 5:21 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found dead after sheriffs investigated a vehicle in a canal.

On June 6 nearing 7 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) were told of a vehicle fallen in canal and during the investigation, the death was determined to be a result of homicide.

The vehicle and body were found in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau will continue looking into this report.

If you have any information about this case, YCSO is asking to contact them at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

This story will be updated as more is learned about the investigation.

