Man found dead after reports of vehicle in canal
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found dead after sheriffs investigated a vehicle in a canal.
On June 6 nearing 7 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) were told of a vehicle fallen in canal and during the investigation, the death was determined to be a result of homicide.
The vehicle and body were found in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street.
The Criminal Investigations Bureau will continue looking into this report.
If you have any information about this case, YCSO is asking to contact them at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
This story will be updated as more is learned about the investigation.