Victim of homicide near San Luis canal identified

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The body of a man found near a canal has been identified, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Cruz of Yuma, Arizona. YCSO states next of kin have been notified and the case continues to be under investigation.

At about 6:58 a.m. June 6, sheriffs were called about a vehicle in a canal in the area of Avenue G and County 21st Street in San Luis, Arizona.

Deputies also confirmed today he was shot multiple times.

“When deputies arrived, they did locate the deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased on scene," said Tania Pavlak, Yuma County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Specialist.

During their investigation, Cruz's body was found and determined to be a result of a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.