SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into orbit

today at 5:37 AM
Published 5:48 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX held a Starlink launch on Monday, sending 22 satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 7:30pm Pacific. SpaceX's previous launch date was set for Saturday, but it was pushed back due to the weekend storm activity.

This is the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled by the company's rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

