Heavy rain and snowy weather storm affecting San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A storm system advanced into San Diego County late Friday, bringing in heavy rain to the region for Easter weekend.

Rain totals are expected to be around one-to-two inches on average, and the region is also bracing for one-to-three inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory went in effect in the San Diego County mountains Saturday morning and is expected to remain through Sunday afternoon.

Storm patrol teams are monitoring pump stations and more than 46,000 storm drains throughout the city for any issues.

Meteorologist say rain will begin to taper off Sunday night, but some showers could linger into Monday.

San Diego city officials encouraged residents to "prepare and take precautions."