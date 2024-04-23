SPECIAL REPORT: Police technology used to solve crimes

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each day technology is advancing more and more. And some local police departments are finding ways to use it to their advantage to reduce the amount of crime happening in our community.

At the Yuma Police Department (YPD), they have a range of tools from drones to license plate readers all made possible from the various amount of grants.

“Keep our community safe that is our ultimate goal, you know we want to keep our community safe. Our officers live in this community too. We have families here too," said Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department Public Affairs.

YPD also mentioned it does not just rely on its own technology, keeping the community safe is a group effort.

“I mean there’s technology all over the place. I mean it’s not just ours but it's everybody with their ring cameras or you know regular security cameras that assist us too. Technology in general is helping us solve crimes," shared Sgt. Franklin.

In another part of the county, the Somerton Police Department shared that the most common crime is domestic violence and typically, they go the virtual route to solve these crimes.

“So here in Somerton, you see more technology-based crimes rather than physical crimes, in a sense," shared Lt. Jose Garza, Somerton Police Department. “That is a trend nationwide I think. Technology is used, everyone owns a phone so phones are used a lot so that seems to be our biggest opportunity to solve some of these crimes.”

The Somerton Police Department was recently awarded a grant by the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

Lt. Garza explained the grant is “to allow us to purchase a software called Greykey, similar to Cellebrite which is a more popular software to help us do downloads of phones and go through them."

The software would also allow them to review laptops when looking for evidence.

Make sure to watch the full special report on Wednesday, May 1 on News 11.