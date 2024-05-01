Arizona Senate votes to repeal of 1864 abortion ban

UPDATE (1:39 PM): Arizona Senator Mark Kelly issued the following statement:

"The majority of Arizonans support a woman’s right to make her own decisions about abortion. I'm relieved that common sense prevailed today, but this harmful ban may still take effect for some time, leaving chaos and uncertainty for Arizona women and doctors. This reality is the result of Roe v. Wade being overturned and the only way to fix it is to restore reproductive rights once and for all."

UPDATE (1:35 PM): Angela Florez, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, has issued the following statement regarding the repeal:

"With today’s long-overdue victory, lawmakers stood with the overwhelming majority of Arizonans who support abortion access. Abortion is essential health care, and this Civil War-era law had no place dictating our reproductive freedom. Though we celebrate today’s important step forward toward repealing this harmful total abortion ban and safeguarding reproductive freedom in our state, we know the fight is far from over. Even with today’s repeal, the repeal law does not have an emergency effective clause and thus will not take effect until 90 days after the end of the legislative session — which could be well into the summer. In addition, the reality is that Arizonans will still be living under a restrictive 15-week abortion ban. Further, anti-abortion extremists in the State Legislature will continue their shameless attempts to undermine Arizonans’ basic freedoms and criminalize essential health care. Arizonans will make their voices heard and end this coordinated assault on reproductive freedom once and for all when they approve the Arizona Abortion Access Act at the ballot box this November. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona remains committed to doing everything in our power to ensure every Arizonan has the right to make their own decisions about our bodies, our lives, and our futures."

UPDATE (1:32 PM): NBC News says Democratic State Senator Anna Hernandez and Senator Stephanie Stahl Hamilton are holding a press conference on the repeal.

UPDATE (1:15 PM) - Now there are 16 ayes and 14 nays for the repeal.

UPDATE (1:14 PM): Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva issued the following statement regarding the repeal of the 1864 abortion ban:

"The Arizona Senate’s action to overturn the draconian abortion ban is a much needed moment of relief for women and families across the state. Thanks to Arizona women and advocates, the GOP-controlled Arizona Senate has finally passed the repeal of this cruel law. I applaud those voices that united to stand against ideological interference with personal health decisions. While this is a step forward for reproductive freedoms, sadly, this fight is far from over. Donald Trump and Republicans still bear full responsibility for overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women’s bodily autonomy. Because of Republican’s actions, women across the country are being forced to travel to other states for abortions, face criminal prosecution, or even death for receiving critical health services. It’s unconscionable and disproportionately forces women and families with low financial means unnecessarily into harm’s way. The upcoming election will decide the future of abortion access in Arizona and our nation, and I will continue to support women and legislation that codifies the right to an abortion into law."

UPDATE (12:45 PM) - So far, there are 16 ayes and 13 nays for the repeal, while one is not voting.

UPDATE (12:37 PM): Victoria Lopez, Director of Program and Strategy for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona issued a statement regarding the repeal saying:

"We are relieved that lawmakers have finally repealed this inhumane abortion ban — something extremist politicians refused to do for far too long. Unfortunately, cruel abortion bans like the law from 1864 have been at the center of political stunts for years, causing lasting harm to people who need abortions and their providers. Without further court intervention, Arizonans may still lose access to abortion care for months despite this eleventh-hour repeal. Politicians should never have this much power over our bodies and healthcare decisions. Voters need and deserve to take their power back with the Arizona Abortion Access Act this November."

UPDATE (12:20 PM) - House Bill 2677 was repealed. Senator Brian Fernandez (D-Ariz.) voted for the repeal of the abortion and Senator Sine Kerr (R-Ariz.) voted against the repeal.

UPDATE (12:01 PM): The Arizona Senate have voted to repeal the 1864 abortion ban, according to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC).

Following the repeal, Heather Williams, President of DLCC issued a statement saying:

"Make no mistake: Democrats' fierce persistence against weeks of Republican obstruction is the only reason the 1864 ban was repealed and this shows a clear contrast in leadership. As Republicans regroup to defend their 15-week ban and work to undermine the upcoming abortion ballot measure in Arizona, we are focused on flipping the two seats in each chamber that will deliver Democratic majorities in Arizona’s legislature. The only way to protect and expand reproductive freedoms in Arizona is to elect Democrats to the state legislature. Voters have an opportunity this year to deliver Democratic majorities by flipping just two seats in each chamber. The DLCC is all hands on deck to ensure Arizonans understand the stakes in November, and we’ll continue to highlight the extreme nature of MAGA Arizona Republicans when it comes to taking away our reproductive freedoms."

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) -The Arizona Senate are convening at the Arizona State Capitol to vote on the repeal of the 1864 abortion ban.

Last week, the Arizona State House voted to repeal the near-total ban on abortion after a couple of weeks of Arizona Republicans blocking efforts to repeal it following the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling to reinstate the ban last month.

The ban, according to sources, punishes doctors with two-to-five years in prison for providing abortion services. However, the ban was codified in 1901, and again in 1913, to include an exception to save the woman's life.

Prior to the Senate vote, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a motion with the state's Supreme Court to buy more time in the case.

To watch the livestream of the vote, see attached video.