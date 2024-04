MONTECITO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy rain moved through California over the weekend causing flooding in several areas.

In Montecito, nearly two inches of rain fell in the span of one hour. The heavy rain led to flooding and mobilized rocks, mus and sediment onto many local roadways.

Several homes experienced flood damage.

Downed power lines, fallen trees and gas leaks were reported throughout the area.