University of Arizona students hold pro-Palestinian protest

today at 5:47 AM
TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Palestinian protests at the University of Arizona got heated on Tuesday as police began to arrive on scene.

The protest took place on the university's campus near the Main Gate Square and the Arizona State Museum.

Some chanted "Free Palestine" while other threw objects at police.

Officers in riot gear and gas fired non-lethal chemical munition weapons as they advanced on protesters.

This all came after the university's president directed officials and the University of Arizona Police Department to immediately enforce campus use policies and all corresponding laws without further warning.

