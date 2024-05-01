CBP holds press conference to highlight “Dangers of the Journey”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is holding a press conference Wednesday.

According to CBP, leaders from the Yuma Border Patrol Sector and representatives from the Mexican and Guatemalan governments are participating in the press conference.

CBP says the press conference is to draw attention to the dangers of crossing the border, to highlight binational efforts to reduce migrant death, and to make the border region safer for agents, residents and communities.

CBP also says the press conference highlights the consequence of illegaly entering the U.S., exploitation of migrants, and the conditions to which they are exposed for profit.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.