CBP holds press conference to highlight “Dangers of the Journey”

By ,
New
today at 7:07 AM
Published 7:20 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is holding a press conference Wednesday.

According to CBP, leaders from the Yuma Border Patrol Sector and representatives from the Mexican and Guatemalan governments are participating in the press conference.

CBP says the press conference is to draw attention to the dangers of crossing the border, to highlight binational efforts to reduce migrant death, and to make the border region safer for agents, residents and communities.

CBP also says the press conference highlights the consequence of illegaly entering the U.S., exploitation of migrants, and the conditions to which they are exposed for profit.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

