Ban on abortions after six sweeks in Florida takes effect

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An abortion ban that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect in Florida on Wednesday.

The abortion ban that went into effect Wednesday does include exceptions, including rape, incest, human trafficking, and life of the mother.

Before the ban went into effect, Florida was considered a refuge for abortion access in the south after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to NBC News, over 80,000 abortions were performed in Florida last year, about one in 12 nationwide.

Planned Parenthood leadership speaking out on what Florida's new six-week abortion ban could mean.

"This cruel and unprecedented challenge is going to create a health care crisis across America far beyond the boundaries of our state of Florida, as the reality of this unimaginable law becomes reality for millions of women. Florida politicians who are not qualified to make medical decisions have taken away that ability of women to control their lives and their own decisions. Planned Parenthood is an organization whose North Star is care no matter what. And we can't provide that care no matter what now because of what's happened in Tallahassee with our politicians. Our care will be helping patients to migrate out of the state of Florida so that they can find care and states that are more friendly to themselves." Barbara Zdravecky, Interim CEO, Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida