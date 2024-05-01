Bond denied for teen tied to armed robbery

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in March was back in court Tuesday for a conditions of release hearing.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police say Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino has pled not guilty on all charges.

The judge denied a request for Patino's bond to be lowered and will remain in custody. His bond is still set at $250,000.

He will be back in court next Tuesday for a case management conference.