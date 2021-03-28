South African COVID-19 variant found, Calexico crime sprees, store closures

News

Catch up with this week's Weekly Review

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico captivated much of the Valley's attention this week with everything from a burglary spree to the arrest of multiple sex offenders occurring in the border town.

Proprietors have grown frustrated due to an alleged lack of "carry through" from Calexico Police Department after crime reports were made.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrUWRB-LYPQ

Expect an update from News 11's Arlette Yousif as she speaks with additional business owners this week.

Based out of San Diego, the Minority Humanitarian Foundation accused the Imperial Regional Detention Facility (IRDF) of releasing a dozen detainees whom tested positive for coronavirus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw8oQkZtXgA

The IRDF is being used to house undocumented immigrants and refugees held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

After complaints with the detention center, IRDF said it would no longer release COVID-19-positive immigrants in public. Instead, ICE said agents would turn over immigrants to health officials, such as the Imperial County Public Health Department.

Metropolitan Theatres opened its Calexico location Friday, March 26. Temperature checks, masks and social distancing are required in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8J7hRER8c

Calexico 10 Theatres added a new booking option where an entire theatre can be reserved for a private screening; additional fees apply. Contactless ticketing is provided for moviegoers' safety.

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reported on a parcel of land in early March, which caused quite the dispute amongst the Calexico City Council. Plans for a second border wall on the property were put to a halt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYQsVjErcJ0

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that new directions from the Biden administration have axed all plans for further border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Criminal activity was prevalent, including a Sureño gang member whom was arrested a mile east of the Calexico Port of Entry after illegally entering the U.S.

Border Patrol detained the 44-year-old male and transported him to the nearest rally point. Agents processed the man criminally for violating Title 8 U.S.C. 1326, Reentry After Deportation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also arrested two sex offenders on separate instances within an hour of each other.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sbtUcmQLvM

The first man was found at about 35 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry around 8 p.m. Agents located the second one approximately 5 miles west of the first.

Record checks revealed both have prior convictions, including sex with minors, narcotic violations and grand theft.

Capping off the Calexico controversies, Yum Yum Chinese Food, Inc. followed Rainbow Retail and 5-7-9 is closing it's doors to the public.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxvA1NE1jyA

We reached out to the City of Calexico for more information on renewed business licenses this year. That number is unclear, but according to City Manager Miguel Figueroa, the city has seen about a 26% loss in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic.

Officials were able to counteract the fiscal impact by cutting costs in Calexico's other sectors.

Now before we go, we have a coronavirus update for you like never before.

Last week's numbers displayed the total cases in Arizona at 836,253. Of the 3,635 new cases accounted for, two sample tests were found to be a South African COVID-19 variant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kj8fUDaVi10

According to the Center for Disease Control, currently approved vaccines seem to be effective against this particular strand. This strain allegedly spreads faster than other variants.

Per the Arizona Department of Health Services, this discovery is another reminder that Arizonans should consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they possibly can.