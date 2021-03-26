USBP: Two sex offenders arrested in Calexico

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested two sex offenders after illegally crossing into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the first incident happened close to 8 p.m., about 35 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. The man was taken to the nearest rally point for further processing.

Record checks revealed the 19-year-old undocumented man had a previous conviction for having sex with a minor from 2010 out of Santa Ana, Calif.

A judge sentenced him to two years in prison. In 2004, the man was convicted of transporting and selling drugs. He served one year in jail.

Agents said the second incident happened an hour later, 30 miles east of the port of entry. Record checks revealed the 55-year-old man from El Salvador had a previous conviction in 2002 in San Mateo, Calif., for having sex with a minor.

He served two years in prison for his crime. Agents said in 2004. The man was arrested for felony grand theft. He served a year and a half in jail.