More store closures coming to downtown Calexico

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel looks at the pandemic's impact on local businesses

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s no secret that the pandemic has impacted every business sector possible and in the city of Calexico, those impacts have become a reality for local businesses that are struggling to survive.

Rainbow Retail and 5-7-9 Retail are among the most recent stores to close down in downtown Calexico.

This week the business community took another hard hit when the long-time Chinese restaurant Yum Yum announcing its temporary closure.

The family-owned restaurant of 30 years says they’re figuring out what their next move will be.

They’re not the only ones in town looking for a solution.

“My husband and I decided to close the doors of this store in December," said Monica Woo, Precio Loco store owner.

The Woo family says they're closing down Precio Loco, their store of nearly 20 years.

Friday on 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m., Alexandra Rangel speaks to downtown business owners about how their managing to stay open.