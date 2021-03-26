Two Cases of South African Variant Found In Arizona

Arizona Coronavirus

PHOENIX (KYMA/KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported the first cases of the South African COVID-19 variant in two test samples that originated in Arizona.

ADHS made the announcement on Friday evening along with with the Maricopa County Department of Health, and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen).

No exact location of where in Arizona these tests were administered.

According to the CDC, this variant spreads much faster than other variants of COVID-19, first detected in the U.S. back in January. CDC adds that currently approved vaccines seem to be effective against this particular strand.

According to AZDHS, the discovery of this variant in the state is another reminder that Arizonans should get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can.

Precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 should also be considered, including wearing masks, keeping 6 feet of distance from those who aren’t members of their households, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick.