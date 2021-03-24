Plan for a second border wall in Calexico axed

Imperial County

Sale of city land canceled - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says plans for a secondary border wall system project are no longer in the works.

The USACE had been in talks with the City of Calexico for nearly a year to buy 2.5 acres of surplus land along the border wall fence for a price tag of $26,700.

We spoke to a representative with the USACE who said the 2.5 acres would be used to build approximately 12 miles of a second border wall barrier, thus creating a double barrier in the city of Calexico to help deter illegal activity in the area.

Community members pushed back against the sale, but the city of Calexico approved it in early March.

Now the USACE says it's too late. New directions from the Biden administration have axed all plans for additional border wall construction along the U.S. Mexico border.

Wedensday on 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m., CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel speaks to residents who live directly in front of the border fence. They tell us their thoughts on the border wall.